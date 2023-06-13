NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mid-City Neighborhood Organization held a meeting on Monday, June 12, to discuss the status of the Lindy Boggs Hospital site.

The meeting was held at Warren Easton School. New Orleans residents were invited to share their concerns about the blighted property that has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina.

Property Owner and President of Woodward Investments Bill Hoffman began the meeting to discuss the current situation with the property and says he and his team are working to get financing before proceeding with construction.

The wait for financing could take up to a year, but once approved, Hoffman hopes to turn the property into an elder care facility.

Despite the current plan, frustration continues to grow among residents regarding safety, as they want to see quicker action.

“I have two young children. I want to stay here and live in New Orleans, but if you’re afraid to let your kids go outside cause there’s drug deals and illegal bike shops or chop shops going on across the street. Like there are other places in the world where I can live and they don’t have that,” said Josh Fowler, a concerned resident.

“There’s a lot of things in New Orleans that I can’t get anywhere else, but the first thing that anyone thinks about is personal safety. If you can’t feel safe in your neighborhood, then it’s hard to say why do I live here.”

Hoffman later announced a plan to place metal covers on all lower windows and openings that will start in mid-July and will continue to evaluate the situation.

