NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority received a federal grant for over $222,000 to help restore damage from hurricanes Ida and Zeta.

RTA officials said the funding from the grant will be used for personnel expenses and damages to the Cemeteries Transit Center in the 5100 block of Canal Boulevard.

They said the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief Program issued the grant on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Federal Transit Administration’s Public Transportation Emergency Relief Program helps transit agencies repair damaged equipment and facilities and recover evacuation costs after floods and hurricanes that occurred in 2017, 2020-2022, RTA officials said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts