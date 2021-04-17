New Orleans receives poor grade in report on best places to buy a used car

NEW ORLEANS — CoPilot recently released a new report looking at the best U.S. cities to buy a used car, with New Orleans-Metairie area being identified as the 19th worst city on the list.

According to CoPilot, the average used car price in the U.S. is $23,791, while locally the average is slightly higher at $24,192.

Of the 52 cities on the list, Rochester, N.Y., nabs the top spot as the best place to buy a second-hand vehicle, followed by six other cities in the Northeast. Sedans are noted as the best segment for buyers, while convertibles the best for sellers.

New Orleans is ranked 34th overall, with coupes the most popular amongst buyers, and minivans for sellers. No other Louisiana market made the list.