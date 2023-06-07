NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) pools are officially open for the summer.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city leaders celebrated the opening during Splash Day on Tuesday, June 6.

They kicked off the season with a dip in the Rosenwald Outdoor Pool on South Braud Street.

The following pools are open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Gert Town Indoor Pool – 3411 Broadway Street

Joe W. Brown Indoor Pool – 5601 Read Boulevard (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Federal City Outdoor Pool – 2200 Constitution Street (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Sanchez Indoor Pool – 1616 Fats Domino Avenue

Treme Indoor Pool – 900 North Villere Street (Open to public at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

The following pools will open on June 8 on a rotating basis from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A.L. Davis Outdoor Pool – 2600 LaSalle Street

Lyons Center Outdoor Pool – 624 Louisiana Avenue

Pradat Outdoor Pool – 7200 Dreaux Avenue

Rosenwald Outdoor Pool – 1120 S. Broad Street

St. Bernard Outdoor Pool – 1500 Lafreniere Street

Stallings St. Claude Outdoor Pool – 4300 St. Claude Avenue

Stallings Gentilly Outdoor Pool – 2700 Lapeyrouse Street

Whitney Young Outdoor Pool – 6500 Magazine Street

Lemann Outdoor Pool – 4536 N. Prieur Street

Sampson Outdoor Pool – 3211 Treasure Street

NORD is still in need of lifeguards. An application can be found on NORD’s website.

