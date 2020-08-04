New Orleans Police investigate Murder on N. Prieur Street

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans Police Detectives are investigating the murder of a man on North Prieur Street.

According to investigators, officers were called to ashooting at the intersection of N. Prieur and Montegut streets shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.