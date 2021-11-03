New Orleans piano plays from a pickup truck after Hurricane Ida

Kris Tokarski & his 1948 baby grand are on the road ... again

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He hopes his music moves you.

He hopes it moves you as much as it moves him.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it moves this music man around town.

Around New Orleans.

His name is Kris Tokarski.

He’s the piano player who plays piano in the back of a pickup truck.

It started as his stage during the pandemic.

After Hurricane Ida, it became a stage to travel around town to play the music that’s meditation after a storm.

Bill Wood wonders, “how are the acoustics up there?”

Kris Tokarski says, “not too bad, the wind carries the sound.”

There’s no maestro like Mother Nature.

The pandemic first put him on the road.

Kris and his 1948 baby grand on wheels traveled around town, around New Orleans, searching for any stage on just about any street.

Then Hurricane Ida came to town.

Now, he’s on the road, again.

Right down the street from Bourbon Street.

No need for bourbon.

Chris Tokarski says, “music can be intoxicating, too, and just as healing.”

And no hangover.

Kris has been at some kind of keyboard since he was five years old.

He’s the kind of kid who knows no storm could stop the music.

As long as there’s a place to park.

And as long as there’s money in the meter.