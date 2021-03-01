New Orleans Pelicans donating cases of water to help with ongoing crisis in Jackson, MS

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — According to our sister station, WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi, it has been weeks since some Jackson residents have had access to water in their homes in the aftermath of the winter storm that hit the area.

In response to the ongoing water crisis, the New Orleans Pelicans released a statement announcing today that they will be “donating 2 shipments of bottled water to the residents of Jackson. The two truckloads will be delivered within 24 hours and distribution of the cases of bottled water will be handled by the city of Jackson.”

WJTV is reporting that Mississippi’s Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks says the City is doing all it can to restore water to those still living without running water in their homes.

There is no timeline for the water system to be fully restored.