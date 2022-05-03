NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion showed the conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While the final ruling had not been decided, it created tension and worry across Louisiana organizations.

“[It’s] a punch in the gut to see that there are people in this country that just hate women so much,” State Rep. Mandie Landry said.

Officials with the Louisiana Right to Life said they were hopeful the draft displayed the final decision. Other groups were still fighting the fight.

“We need to be resisting this violence against women with our feet,” American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms said. “There are going to be many many different marches and rallies that we can participate in.”

Monday night, the state Senate passed SB 342, the Reaffirmation of the Human Life Protection Act.

“We felt like this was really full circle. It’s all perfect timing,” Sarah Zagorski, with LA Right to Life, said. “We have our Louisiana Love Life amendment which passed in 2020. We have the ‘trigger law’ which will ensure that abortion is illegal the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned. So, we’re ready for a post Roe Louisiana 100%.”

However, arguments continued that a ban on abortions would not actually ban them. It would only make them more dangerous.

“Perhaps, we might be looking at pre-Roe ‘back alley’ abortions,” Odoms said.

“We do have over 40 pregnancy centers in Louisiana, many adoption agencies, many homes that can help women,” Zagorski said.