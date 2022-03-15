NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’s vaccine mandate remains in effect, but city officials say they will make an announcement regarding the mandate on or before March 21.

According to the city’s communications director, Beau Tidwell, New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno and her team are cautiously optimistic New Orleanians and visitors will soon not have to show their proof of vaccination.

Tidwell said that Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the health department continue to closely monitor the numbers and analyze the data from Mardi gras.

They believe the data reveals their mitigation efforts have been working.

“They credit that largely to the high rate of vaccination that we had in Orleans [Parish] before anybody got here,” explained Tidwell. “That’s what we’re beating the drum on for the last year at least. During Mardi Gras, the enforcement of that vaccination requirement in bars and restaurants, we do believe it helped.”

Some in New Orleans say the possible removal of the city’s vaccine mandate makes them feel nervous.

“I feel much more comfortable being around crowds of people when I know that they’ve been fully vaccinated,” said Samantha Streicher, who frequents a New Orleans gym. “I believe in the science, and I don’t really think we should backpedal on that.”

Some who run errands in New Orleans believe the decision to lift the mandate would be premature.

“I just think that we’ve benefited from slow walking this process, and I think, personally, that’s what I’m most comfortable with, is just being a little more deliberate,” said Elliot Robinson, who buys groceries in New Orleans.

Others who work in New Orleans say the decision can’t come soon enough.

“Thank God because I know a lot of the community here that work in the service industry,” said Jonathan Reazin, who works at Head Quarters Hair Salon. “It’s waiters, bartenders, and it’s just a hassle for them because they get yelled at by a lot of tourists.”