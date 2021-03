NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bike share program will return to New Orleans by Sept. 1 with 500 “electric-assist” bicycles from a Canadian company.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that the partnership with Drop Mobility of Toronto brings the city significantly closer to restoring bike share.

The city’s previous bike sharing program started in late 2017 and ended shortly after the city’s first pandemic stay-home order.

A nonprofit called Blue Krewe is behind the new program.