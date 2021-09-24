New Orleans Nightmare returns for the spooky season and is hiring

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, the character Barb appears in grand, gory style in the Stranger Things haunted house during Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. After a pandemic-related absence of a year, Halloween Horror Nights are back with haunted houses based on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Bride of Frankenstein” planned for Universal theme parks in California and Florida, the company announced Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Peaceful sleep will soon become a distant memory this Halloween as New Orleans Nightmare rises from the dead and returns for the 2021 season.

Due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans Nightmare is now open on select nights October 1 through November 6.

The haunt returns this year with three new horrifying themed attractions: The Boogeyman, Operation: Laughing Place, and the Spirit of Halloween.

New Orleans Nightmare will once again offer its signature attraction, phobia sensory overload, mini escape games, as well as a concession stand and full bar to provide guests with a little liquid courage before entering at their own risk.

New Orleans haunt is one of 13 national attractions produced by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment

Group, the world’s largest Halloween-inspired entertainment company. With over 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor innovative horror experiences, movie-quality sets, and premier special effects unrivaled in the Big Easy, this haunted attraction is sure to frighten even the bravest of visitors.

“We’ve all missed out on so much this past year,” said Chris Stafford, CEO and Founding Partner of

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. “We want our patrons to break away from their sofas and small

screens to enjoy an unforgettable, Hollywood-level Halloween experience in one of the world’s most

haunted cities.”

WHERE: 319 Butterworth Street Jefferson, LA 70121 under the Huey P. Long Bridge

WHEN: Select nights from October 1 until November 6th with special Blackout Events on November 5 and 6. For full details on hours of operation, visit their website.

TICKETS: General admission to the haunted house begins at $24.99 and Fast Pass and Skip the Line Tickets, allowing patrons to bypass the line, are available starting at $34.99. Tickets can be purchased online at neworleansnightmare.com and at the gate on show days only.

New Orleans Nightmare is Hiring!

New Orleans Nightmare is now hiring energetic and enthusiastic individuals over 18 years old for performance roles. For more information and to apply, visit neworleansnightmare.com/jobs.