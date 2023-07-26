NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans native painted an illustration on the “world’s largest aircraft carrier” that is now deployed.

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Daniel Roberts painted an image on a bulkhead on the upper deck of the USS Gerald Ford on July 17, according to officials with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

They said the USS Gerald Ford is the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier and represents “a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.”

Navy Community Outreach officials also said the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is out on deployment in Europe.

