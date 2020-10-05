New Orleans native goes to Oxford as writer-in-residence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Maurice Carlos Ruffin attends the 2020 PEN America Literary Awards Ceremony at The Town Hall on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for PEN America)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — New Orleans native Maurice Carlos Ruffin has been chosen as the University of Mississippi’s 2020-21 John and Renée Grisham writer in residence.

Ruffin gained national recognition after writing “We Cast a Shadow,” a horror novel about a father trying to shield his son from racism.

The New York Times chose it as a notable book of 2019. The Washington Post and National Public Radio also put the book on their best books list for 2019.

While at the University of Mississippi, Ruffin will be working on a new novel. He describes it as an “upbeat and hopeful side of the race problem in America.”