New Orleans native celebrates 100th Birthday

Sedonia M. Duffel, a native New Orleanian, will turn 100 on June 15, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This weekend a New Orleans woman will be celebrating 100 years of life.

Sedonia M. Duffel’s birthday is June 15, and on Sunday her 13 grandchildren will be throwing her a front yard party in her honor.

She has lived in uptown New Orleans most of her life.

Growing up Duffel was one of 14 siblings, who helped raise her younger brothers and sisters.

She is described as a dependable person who her family could count on.

Mrs. Duffel has been a homemaker, seamstress, Sunday school teacher, and voting poll worker throughout her life.

She also spends her time keeping up with politics, current events with her daily news as well as reading the bible, singing in her church’s choir, and watching broadcast religious services.

Mrs. Duffel is described as ‘always welcoming ‘ and never failed to share a meal or a cup of coffee with neighbors.

She has served as a loving role model for her family as well as the community.

Her eight children, grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren continue to pass forward her love and generosity.