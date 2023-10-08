NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National World War II Museum is working on connecting the new generation to stories from the past with it’s new “Voices From the Front” interactive installation.

The $1.5 million gift from museum trustee Sandy and Margie Villere serves as a way museum goers can hold conversations with more than a dozen interviewees from the war era such as Veteran Iwo Jima, who won the Medal of Honor Recipient.

“Preserving the personal accounts of those who served and sacrificed in defense of our freedom during World War II is at the foundation of our mission, and having these men and women share their stories with visitors firsthand has long been a hallmark of the museum experience.” said President and CEO of The National WWII Museum Stephen Watson.

Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the interviews will feature 1,000 questions about the subject’s life and wartime experience to create responses to match questions from visitors.

“This powerful addition to the museum will give visitors the ability to authentically connect with these individuals, creating an effective way to carry on their memories of the sights, sounds, terrors and triumphs of the war for generations to come,” said Waston.

“Voices from the Front” is scheduled to open in early 2024.

