New Orleans music festivals discuss coronavirus preparations

NEW ORLEANS – Festival season is fast approaching, but so is the threat of the coronavirus. With festival season just days away, organizers and leaders are releasing statements, detailing how they are handling the current situation.

Read statements below from local festivals.

French Quarter Festival

At this time the festival is moving ahead as planned, and preparations are on track. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow official CDC recommendations. Public health and safety is our first priority, and we’ll implement whatever strategies are necessary to keep our guests safe.

We will remain in contact with all local agencies, including public health officials and hospitality leaders, to stay abreast of this rapidly evolving situation and keep fans updated should our production schedule be affected.

BUKU Music+Art Project

We are monitoring the situation carefully in cooperation with city and state officials. Our plan remains the same as always: which is to ensure that everyone has a great, safe weekend at BUKU this year.