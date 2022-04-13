NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chantell Bullock is celebrating the arrival of her one-week old daughter, Malia.

At the same time, she’s mourning the loss of her 15-year-old son Rodkeys “Kezzy” Petty, who was gunned down in New Orleans East last month.



“I was stressed out. It was hard for me. That’s why I had her a week early because I was so stressed out,” said Bullock.



Bullock says her son was shot multiple times and found dead in the back seat of a stolen jeep on the 6200 block of Lafon Drive the morning of March 17. Now, Bullock says it’s like there’s a missing piece in her heart.



“I kiss my baby, I kiss my other daughter, and I be like ‘he here with us’ — he watching over us. But it’s kind of hard to know that I don’t know how my child suffered,” said Bullock.



Bullock says her son was a jokester who loved to make people laugh. He was especially close with his 12-year-old sister Armani Petty, who is celebrating her 12th birthday without her big brother.



“We had a bond that nobody could break. It was always me and him. This birthday just not the same,” said Petty.



Bullock says she’s been contacting NOPD detectives on a regular basis, but says she hasn’t heard from them in weeks.



“I didn’t hear anything from the detectives but two times. Which was March the 19th. The 17th and the 19th — nothing else. I feel like they not on they job and they not doing what they’re supposed to do,” said Bullock.



Bullock says she won’t give up until justice is served for her son, and even though baby Maliah never had the chance to meet her big brother, Bullock says she feels like he’ll always be with her.



“I’ll be like ‘Kezzy watching you huh?’ and she’ll smile for five minutes straight. So, I think he’s watching her,” said Bullock.

We reached out to the NOPD about Bullock’s concerns surrounding her son’s case.

They said quote, “Detectives in the homicide unit make every effort to have regular contact with the families of victims of violent crime. Detectives investigating this case have had several conversations with the victim’s family, the most recent of which was approximately a week ago.”

