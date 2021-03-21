New Orleans’ model shows big variations in summer heat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Preliminary results from a heat-mapping model of New Orleans show summer temperatures across the city can vary by as much as 18 degrees, and low-income neighborhoods appear to be disproportionately hotter.

The model by climate change reporting project ISeeChange and the New Orleans Health Department was reported by the Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate last week.

The newspaper says it could guide efforts to reduce what are expected to be rising temperatures in the future. Overall, data for the model showed average temperatures that were 6 degrees hotter than the city’s official temperature, which comes from a gauge at the airport.

Many of the hottest areas were in low-income neighborhoods such as Hollygrove and Central City.

