New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy receives $15k grant a sixth time from Pro Bono Publico

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (NOMMA) accepted a $15,000 grant recently from the Pro Bono Publico organization to enhance the school’s health and safety measures, expand virtual learning programs and services, and supplement its cyber engineering and technology programs.

The grant issuance, which is one of 74 awarded, marks the sixth year of Rex organization’s investment in the only military and maritime charter school in Louisiana.

NOMMA accepts students, grades 8-12, from the entire metro area to its Algiers campus. The academy has the largest Marine Corps Junior ROTC program in the nation and was recently recognized as a Naval Honor School, allowing it to nominate cadets to all US Service Academies.