New Orleans: Milestone in neighborhood stormwater program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans says homeowners in one neighborhood have completed 50 projects designed to let stormwater filter into the ground rather than pouring into storm drains.

A news release said the projects can hold a total of nearly 144,700 gallons of storm water — or just over an inch of rain in the Gentilly area. They were installed using grants through the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority.

The agency expects to provide money to plan and install such projects at up to 200 homes in the neighborhood, as part of a $141 million plan for a Gentilly Resilience District.