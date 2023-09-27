NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish are preparing now for the saltwater intrusion that’s inching up the Mississippi River from Plaquemines Parish.

On Wednesday, leaders from each area will be giving an update on their plans for tackling the intrusion.

New Orleans city leaders say the water supply is still safe for now, but the Corps of Engineers estimates the saltwater intrusion could reach Algiers in about 25 days.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials will provide an update on how the city is preparing for the arrival of the saltwater.

Before Cantrell makes her address, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will explain the parish’s plan as corps officials say the wedge is at least a month away.

Each of the leaders wants to reduce fears about the drinking water supply, which they reiterate is still safe to use for the time being.

The Jefferson Parish’s Emergency Management team is working with grocery stores to make sure plenty of water will arrive on store shelves.

