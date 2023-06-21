NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, June 21.

The mayor is expected to discuss public safety, teen summer programming opportunities, mental health initiatives and more.

The conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

