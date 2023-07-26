NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, July 26.
Topics of discussion will include public safety, administrative priorities, the upcoming 2024 budget season, climate change and overall quality of life.
The conference is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. See it livestreamed here.
