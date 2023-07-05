NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold her weekly news conference on Wednesday, July 5.

The mayor is expected to discuss public safety, administrative priorities, the city’s tourism and cultural industries and more.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Watch it livestreamed here.

