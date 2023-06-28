NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held her weekly news conference on Wednesday, June 28.
The mayor discussed public safety, the excessive heat warning, the city’s cultural and tourism industries, citywide mental health and more.
Watch the full conference in the video player at the top of this story.
