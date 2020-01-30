New Orleans master trombonist Lucien Barbarin has died

NEW ORLEANS-- Trombonist Lucien Barbarin has died after battling cancer.
Barbarin, who's long career included stints on Broadway with Harry Connick Jr.'s band and internationally with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band was considered a master of the 'tail-gate' style of trombone playing and phrasing.
it is with profound sadness that i share the news of the passing of lucien barbarin. he died today around 7am new orleans time at his home. his battle with cancer has concluded, but his life with God has just begun, just as he always wanted. we will all have more to share as we try to process this, but, for now, please keep his wife, sheryl, his children and grandchildren in your prayers. i took these photos of lu at the last recording session we did together, at united studios in LA in january 2019. #lucienbarbarin #lovewins #illflyaway
Barbarin also played drums, tuba, and several other instruments, but told WGNO back in 2014 that he played the trombone most 'because it paid the bills'. He started playing music as a child in the band of his great uncle and jazz pioneer Paul Barbarin in his Onward Brass Band."
Bandleader Dr. Michael White stated, "Lucien Barbaran was one of the great musician of New Orleans who came from a long line of great musicians dating back to the beginning of jazz."
Lucien Barbarin was 63.
Here he is on the Twist stage performing with the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band: