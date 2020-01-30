New Orleans master trombonist Lucien Barbarin has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Trombonist Lucien Barbarin has died after battling cancer.

Barbarin, who's long career included stints on Broadway with Harry Connick Jr.'s band and internationally with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band was considered a master of the 'tail-gate' style of trombone playing and phrasing.

Barbarin also played drums, tuba, and several other instruments, but told WGNO back in 2014 that he played the trombone most 'because it paid the bills'. He started playing music as a child in the band of his great uncle and jazz pioneer Paul Barbarin in his Onward Brass Band."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of beloved New Orleans trombonist, Lucien Barbarin. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ee5AqbuC7g — New Orleans Jazz Museum (@nolajazzmuseum) January 30, 2020

Bandleader Dr. Michael White stated, "Lucien Barbaran was one of the great musician of New Orleans who came from a long line of great musicians dating back to the beginning of jazz."

Lucien Barbarin was 63.

Here he is on the Twist stage performing with the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band: