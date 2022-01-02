New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test result starting Jan. 3

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell announced Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, that people who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that starting at 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 3), everyone ages 5 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, or a negative test result taken within 72 hours.

In a tweet sent from NOLA Ready on Sunday afternoon, the city stated that tests must visibly show the person’s name, date of the test and result.

This mandate comes as New Orleans, like other cities in the state, is seeing spikes in new cases of coronavirus as the Omicron variant continues to quickly spread across the nation.

Know of a business that is not in compliance of COVID-19 guidelines? Call 3-1-1 or go to https://t.co/a6hSmwm28V to file a complaint. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 2, 2022

The city also issued a follow-up tweet for residents to call 311 with information regarding any business not in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines.