NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans city officials celebrated Thursday (Oct. 27), the completion of a multi-million dollar Equipment Maintenance Division Facility in the Desire neighborhood.

This $6 million state-of-the-art, 12,000 square-foot central maintenance facility, located at 3601 Chickasaw St., was built to replace the original building, damaged in Hurricane Katrina. The location is a space for city workers to maintain and repair its public safety vehicle fleet such as:

Fire apparatuses

Vacuum trucks

Dump trucks

Police cars

Light trucks

Lawnmowers

The facility now features point-of-service lube delivery, an improved pneumatic system, a five-ton overhead crane, and new office space with improved parking areas. A natural gas emergency generator was also installed to allow continued operations during weather interference.

“New Orleans has a first-class public safety division, and it is vital to continue to make these crucial investments to continue to deliver for our residents,” said Mayor Cantrell.

About 220 vehicle repairs are done by EMD each month, this number is critical after Cantrell discovered the maintenance need at the many NOPD stations.

“We are working around the clock, and the only way we can be effective and respond appropriately is if we have the vehicles to do so,” said Chief Ferguson.

In total, the Cantrell Administration has invested $55.9 million in city and park facilities in District D with $5.4 million coming from FEMA dollars and the remaining $600,000 coming from the City bond funds.

“This is a celebration of the continuous rebuilding of New Orleans. This facility is a place of opportunity in terms of workforce development,” said Councilmember Green.

27 mechanic positions are available and anyone looking to apply can do so online at nola.gov/jobs.

