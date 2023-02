NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One New Orleans Social Aid & Leisure Club was cleaning up St. Charles Avenue after Mardi Gras Saturday.

The Laissez Boys held their annual clean-up to take care of trash, beads and other throws that wind up on the parade routes.

This was the third year the group pitched in and they hope others will too.

Club member Sig Greenebaum said the group also recycles any beads that can be.