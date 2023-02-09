NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Local leaders are bracing for a very busy next two weeks with several security plans in place to keep visitors and locals safe throughout all the celebrations.

“Sometimes we try to explain to those who are out of town how remarkable it is to execute a Mardi Gras, and you think about all the complex logistics over multiple neighborhoods, multiple krewes, multiple law enforcement agencies, this is like Times Square on New Year’s Eve for two weeks,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

In order for Mardi Gras 2023 to return to normalcy after a few years of pandemic disruption. The City needed more officers to provide security for the parades with the help of Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson and other agencies state-wide.

“We have a total of 13 local and regional agencies coming in and that’s 178 officers and deputies, in addition we will have between 70 and 120 Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies as well,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said.

“In case there is an outside agency not quite sure how to handle something NOPD is right there, the supervisors are there,” Supt. Michelle Woodfork with the New Orleans Police Department said.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says because Mardi Gras is such a significant event, the security must be intact with help from Federal partners.

“Law enforcement assets, emergency medical assets, and physical security equipment, we will have canine detection, water side assets, and shore side assets,” Anna Nguyen with New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.