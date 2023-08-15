NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans city officials and other leaders will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to announce a partnership for the $30 million ARPA-funded Justice Tech Modernization Program.

City leaders, public safety agencies and Mission Control Partners will announce its partnership for the program.

The program was authorized by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council in December 2022.

According to city leaders, the partnership is designed to overhaul New Orleans’ antiquated justice technology systems by replacing old computer systems with cloud-based technologies.

The conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

