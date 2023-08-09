NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The City is rolling out a plan to make sure all renters have air conditioning, but it won’t be in effect until next year.

On a hot day like today it is best to stay indoors at your home, but what happens if your home doesn’t have air conditioning? The City of New Orleans is working to fix that problem long-term.

Soon enough renters in New Orleans will no longer see hot days with no A/C.

“Coming into effect in 2024, I wish it was in effect now, but one of things thanks to Mayor Cantrell and the City Council’s partnership is it will require A/C to be at a specific level to protect our renters. This really is a fundamental right,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Health Department said.

City leaders say that landlords will be held responsible in making sure that their tenants get this fundamental right.

“Making sure compliance and accountability is front and center regarding this ordinance in 2024. My goal is to ensure that we allow for certain resources to work with our landlord community to get them where we need to be. I just see some disparity there, while I’m not able to speak through all the details right now, I know there are disparity gaps and I want the city to do the best we can to work with property owners,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

“I urge all our landlords even though it is not in effect right now, this is something we can easily do to protect our renters,” Dr. Avegno said.

