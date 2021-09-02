New Orleans Lakefront airport opens after Hurricane Ida destruction

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On September 1, the New Orleans Lakefront Management Authority announced the Lakefront Airport will reopen.

The Airport experienced major flooding, and when waters receded crews diligently worked to clear all runways and taxiways according to Lakefront Management.

All foreign object debris has been cleared and operations can resume. The Fuel Farm is operational, and currently, there is an adequate supply of Avgas and Jet A fuel available.

The Air Traffic Control Tower will be staffed and will resume its normal hours of operation on September 2, 2021 beginning at 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.