NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is taking part in an infrastructure initiative aimed at cooling down the city.

The city is joining the Smart Surfaces Coalition to take part in a multi-year project to help cool metropolitan areas with Smart Surfaces, a solution including reflective roofs and pavements, green roofs, solar energy, porous pavements, rain gardens and trees.

According to city officials, Smart Surfaces can cool cities by five degrees Fahrenheit, deliver large reductions in flooding and resulting mold and provide $10 in benefits and cost savings for every $1 spent.

“We have joined the National League of Cities’ Smart Surfaces Coalition to receive technical assistance to study how we can transform our urban surfaces to make them more reflective and porous, while increasing green spaces and reducing flood damage and peak summer temperatures. We were impressed by the results from the coalition’s pilot in Baltimore, particularly the overwhelming cost/benefit savings, and look forward to implementing these types of projects throughout our city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

City officials said Smart Surfaces slow climate change and improve health and well-being by reducing peak summer temperatures, decreasing flood and mold risk, improving air quality, delivering environmental justice, saving taxpayer dollars and ultimately creating jobs.

The initiative is funded by the Waverley Street Foundation and The JPB Foundation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts