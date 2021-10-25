New Orleans Jazz Museum debuts new Disney jazz exhibit featuring ‘Soul’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is the undisputed birthplace of jazz. And with that distinction, it is only natural that the city will host the debut of Disney’s “Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

The regional museum exhibit, which also make stops in Kansas City and New York, features characters from Disney and Pixar’s animated film “Soul” as they take visitors on a virtual tour of the history of jazz via the Play Disney Parks app.

New Orleans-area native, Jon Batiste, served as the co-composer on the 2020 Pixar animated film Soul about Joe Gardner, a pianist and middle school music teacher in New York with dreams of playing jazz professionally.

The exhibit will also include a unique collection of artifacts curated by the New Orleans Jazz Museum, which is housed in the historic Old U.S. Mint, located on the edge of the French Quarter adjacent to Frenchmen Street.

“New Orleans is not only the birthplace of jazz, but also the jazz capital of the world. It’s only fitting that such a great exhibit start its journey around the country in the same place the journey of jazz music started,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

For more information on the event, check out the museum’s official website.