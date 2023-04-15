NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday morning, a celebration of life was held for New Orleans jazz icon Sir Edward “Kidd” Jordan.

Family, friends and former students gathered at Gallier Hall to remember the influential musician.

Jordan died in his sleep at home April 7.

Colleagues in attendance remembered Jordan for his influence on music education.

Locally, Jordan was known best as a prolific music educator, heading the Jazz Studies program at Southern University of New Orleans. He was the Artistic Director of the Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong Summer Jazz Camp from its founding in 1995 until 2019.