NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a marriage made in hot dog heaven.

National Hot Dog Day.

And Son of a Saint.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know this is the eighth year for the celebration.

The address is 3336 Magazine Street.

That’s the location for Dat Dog.

It’s Saturday, July 23 at 3pm.

What’s happening is a contest.

A panel of celebrity judges, including WGNO Good Morning New Orleans Meteorologist Brooke Laizier, will choose a new hot dog from recipes sent in online by hot dog lovers.

The judges will be paired with a Son of a Saint mentee to pick the winning dog.

Son of a Saint has been around since 2011, to address the problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area.