New Orleans Homeland Security Director returns from 60-day suspension for DWI arrest

NEW ORLEANS — Collin Arnold returned to his directorship role at the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Monday after completing a 60-day suspension for drunk driving in January.

Arnold, who originally entered a not-guilty plea as seen in the news clip below, commented on his return and offered resources for those in need.

“I am very grateful today to be returning to public service and to get back to the important job of pandemic response and hurricane preparedness. I’ve used the time of my suspension to work on challenges in my personal and professional life. I want to thank my family, friends, colleagues, and City leadership who have shown me an incredible amount of support. “This past year has been trying for me, just as it has been for so many. I encourage anyone who is feeling the weight of stress during these difficult times to seek help. “You can find free resources at ready.nola.gov/assistance/#distress.” Collin Arnold, NOHSEP

Arnold’s next court appearance is set for April 26.