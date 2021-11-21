New Orleans Heart Walk reunites the community for better health

The community came together to burn some calories and raise some money before they indulged in their turkey and family fun.

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — The community came together to burn some calories and raise some money before they indulged in their turkey and family fun.

The 2021 New Orleans Heart Walk took place over the weekend in hopes to support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association during this current public health crisis and beyond.

Local businesses, including 2021 Chair Robert Wolterman, Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Health System, numerous local sponsors and businesses, and American Heart Association volunteers, as well as heart disease and stroke survivors, attended the event.

The event, sponsored by Ochsner Health was able to raise more than $385,000.