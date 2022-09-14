NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Back in May, Joe Cooper was shot multiple times at his home in Gentilly Terrace while trying to protect his wife during an attempted home invasion. Cooper was in the hospital until July and started therapy after he was released. Over the weekend, he had a stroke and was readmitted.



“Joe has had another brain bleed and a seizure and we ended up back here at the hospital where he was put on a ventilator and returned to ICU,” said Leslie Cooper, Joe’s wife.



It’s been a roller coaster of emotions for the Cooper family and to make matters worse, the man who shot joe hasn’t been identified or caught.



“There’s definitely been times where I sit there and I’m just angry at the situation and you know, what happens in New Orleans on a day-to-day basis, but that’s not getting anything done,” said Doyle Cooper, Joe’s son.



The Coopers are turning their frustrations into donations.

The family says Joe wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a blood transfusion he received the day of shooting. Since then, they’ve focused on organizing blood drives to help boost supply.



“There were more units donated for this cause in my husband’s name in two months than there were in two and a half years,” said Leslie.



In an effort to help joe and others who are depending on blood donations, another blood drive is scheduled for Saturday, and just one donation can save a life.



“Due to that one unit, that one person that donated blood made such a big difference,” said Doyle.

This weekend’s blood drive is happening at the Rusty Nail on Constance Street from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If you give a donation in replacement for Joe Cooper, you not only help his family, but are helping others in our area who need it.