New Orleans group hosts Christmas giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the Crescent City Lodge U.D. hosted their first food and toy giveaway in New Orleans.

With Santa Claus in tow, members of the group gathered at the corner of Orleans and North Claiborne avenues to hand out donations.

“We understand how difficult of a year that it’s been for many,” explained Crescent City Lodge U.D. president Abraham Johnson. “We figured that if we have resources, the best thing to do was to distribute those resources.”

One by one, each family received food to put on the table and toys to put under the tree.

“We need this in the community,” said Brian Benson, one of the parents who received donations. “It’s a blessing.”

Some parents were overwhelmed by the group’s generosity.

“It’s exciting because I’m from Nashville, Tennessee,” said parent Hannah Boylend. “They don’t do anything like this.”

Parents at the giveaway say they’re grateful because they weren’t sure how they were going make this Christmas magical for their kids.

“I’m taking care of eight, even though I have four. I have godkids and an adopted baby, and [being] a single mama,” shared Boylend. “I just happened to be passing… [My kids] didn’t get but three presents I had to give them this year.”

Yet, recipients are still recognizing the importance of paying it forward.

“What we can’t do, we help other people out with, too,” said Boylend.

The organizer says the most rewarding part is seeing not only the smiles on the kids’ faces but the parents’ as well.

“Smiling is something that everybody hasn’t been able to do a whole lot of this year, so any time that we can do something that results in the smiles on some people’s faces, it’s absolutely worth it,” said Johnson.