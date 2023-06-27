NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It is burning up in New Orleans with heat indexes between 115 and 120 degrees.

Damon Crutchfield is sweating it out.

“They are saying temperatures feel like 115 degrees, and I’m feeling every bit of it,” he said.

City leaders and the National Weather Service say there’s no real relief anytime soon.

Benjamin Schott with the National Weather Service said, “We know for at least the next five to six days we are under excessive heat in the area.”

The City’s trying to offer some relief by activating cooling centers and NORDC sites and other public buildings.

“All of these public facilities that are open during the day that have air conditioning have really turned out to help,” Collin Arnold with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

Swimming pools like at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans are also good ways to cool off.

“Perfect way to cool off,” Ed Gregory said.

Pools, drinking lots of water, shade are all good ways to cool off, but there’s another way.

“So everybody go get a Snoball. My favorite flavor is wedding cake with condensed milk,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

On Sundays the Royal Sonesta offers pool parties with music, frozen daiquiris and poolside eats. Day passes for the pool are available.

