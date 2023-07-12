PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is facing fines and possible jail time for allegedly giving paid charter fishing trips without proper documentation in Plaquemines Parish.

On July 3, agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited 38-year-old Laurance Eustis.

Agents say they were informed in June that he was taking customers out for charter fishing trips without a valid charter guide license, which he reportedly hasn’t had since 2019. He was also missing a U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license.

Not only were agents investigating Eustis, but also eight individuals who were hired to take trips with the paying customers.

It is required by the LDWF, that while on the water, all charter fishermen possess:

A U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license

An LDWF charter boat fishing guide license

Proof of at least $300,000 liability insurance

Eustis has been cited for charter fishing trips without the required licenses and for not obtaining the required Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP).

Failure to have all required documentation can lead to fines of up to $1,000 and 120 days in jail for each trip conducted along with a penalty for anyone convicted of a second offense of violation.

