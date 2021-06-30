New Orleans Fire Fighters petition for fair wages

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Fighters Association is holding a march on Thursday before noon to request better pay.

The march will begin at 11 a.m and start from the NOFD Station 14 on to City Hall and up to the City Council’s Chambers.

The New Orleans City Council has a scheduled a hearing on their proposed ordinance to require all City contractors living wage pay, which is at least $15 per hour to all their employees

According to The New Orleans Fire Fighters Association, Fire Fighters in New Orleans are payed $11.29 per hour, and without promotion, can expect to top out at $16.60 per hour after 24 years of service.

“We appreciate the Council’s efforts to create a living wage for those doing business with the City, but we expect the Council to address the lack of a living wage for essential classified employees of the City by petitioning the Civil Service Commission to adjust the pay scale. For too long the highly trained and dedicated employees of the NOFD have risked their lives for less than adequate compensation. All we want is a living wage like the contractors,” said Aaron Mischler the NOFFA Executive President.