New Orleans Fire Fighters Association to march again for living wage for all city workers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans firefighters are once again set to march to City Hall in an effort to raise the hiring rate for all city employees to at least $15 per hour. Currently starting rate for NOLA firefighters is $11.29.

The March coincides with CAO Montano’s report to increase wages. According to the New Orleans Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 632, the starting pay rate is not enough for its members to “live in the city to which they dedicate their lives and careers.”

Firefighters will march to the City Council chambers from NOFD Station 14 at 200 S. Robertson Street on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

In an email response to the association’s announcement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote: “Sounds great, the administration is prepared to present.”