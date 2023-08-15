NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm outside fire behind an RV park in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

NOFD officials said they received a report of an outside fire behind the Riverboat RV Park at 6232 Chef Menteur Highway around 5:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they discovered a large outside fire containing trash and tires on the other side of the RV park fence, near the base of the Interstate-10 Highrise.

NOFD officials said crews struggled to get the fire under control and high winds, dry conditions and limited accessibility contributed to the fire’s spreading.

They said the wind blew heavy black smoke and embers across I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway exit.

The fire was put out around 6:26 p.m.

NOFD officials said 15 fire units carrying 47 firefighters were used to extinguish the fire. They also said Entergy assisted with disabling burned power lines with a possibility of collapsing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

