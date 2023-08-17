NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm residential fire in the Tremé area on Thursday, Aug. 17.

NOFD officials said they responded to a call of a residential fire in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue around 2:49 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they discovered a two-story, two-framed home with heavy smoke coming from the front areas of the first and second floors.

NOFD officials said crews conducted a search of the home and found that no one was home at the time of the fire.

They said crews then began efforts to extinguish the fire to prevent it from spreading to the back of the home.

NOFD officials said 20 fire units and support cars with 58 firefighters were used to extinguish the fire.

The fire was put out around 3:17 p.m.

NOFD officials said the homeowner came to the scene while the fire was being put out. They said she told them her cat had gotten out of the home safely through a window opened by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

