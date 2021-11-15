New Orleans homeowners receive property tax payment extension, City announces

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has extended the deadline for 2022 property tax payments due to the significant number of damaged properties as a result of Hurricane Ida.

According to a media release received on Monday, Homeowners have until Feb. 28, 2022, to submit tax bill payments.

The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office re-opened the tax rolls on Sept. 23 to provide homeowners an opportunity to submit Ida-related damages. Taxpayers are also preparing to vote to renew the Library and Neighborhood Housing millages, which are included on the Dec. 11 election ballot.

To better serve taxpayers, public libraries throughout the city will be stationed as quick-serve drop-off locations. The following locations will serve as drop-off locations on Feb. 24, 25 and 28 only:

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.

City of New Orleans employees will be available at each drop-off location to receive sealed envelopes containing no more than three property tax stubs and payments.

Cash will not be accepted, and receipts will not be provided.