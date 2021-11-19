New Orleans EMS director resigns, city spokesperson says

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Director of New Orleans EMS, Dr. Emily Nichols, is calling it quits.
A department spokesperson says the resignation will be announced officially on Monday.
Dr. Nicholas was appointed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell in 2018 has led the department during an especially tough time. The COVID-19 pandemic multiplied calls for service and many EMS staff tested positive for the virus, which caused a critical staff shortage.
It is unclear who will serve as the interim director. WGNO will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.