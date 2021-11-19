New Orleans EMS director resigns, city spokesperson says

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In true New Orleans fashion, the loved ones of Lois Andrews celebrated her life the way she would want them to. Andrews was passionate about all things New Orleans.

"She believed in this community, she was a die hard for everything she loved. Anything she loved, she was absolutely all into it," said Judge Ranord Darensburg, a family friend.

Andrews was born into the world of music, and her seven children, were brought up in the New Orleans music scene. She was known in Treme and across the city as the "Mother of Music"

"Her legacy is going to be a great contribution, not only to New Orleans, but to the world. She birthed some of the most famous and beautiful and talented musicians that this city has to offer," said Darensburg.

Her children all grew up playing instruments, but her sons James and Troy, known as Trombone Shorty, are legends in New Orleans music.

"Her legacy is her children," said Cyril Neville, a family friend.

Those who knew Andrews also say she proudly represented New Orleans culture, bringing back the nearly defunct Mardi Gras Baby Dolls in the early 1990s.

"She carried the culture and that's what is most important, that she's a cultural icon, she's carrying that culture and that's what it's about.," said Gaynielle Neville, a family friend.