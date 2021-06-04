New Orleans East residents want their voices heard on proposal choice for old Six Flags

NEW ORLEANS— Folks living in New Orleans East are making their voices heard on what they want done with the old Six Flags site.

Many of them are upset that they feel they aren’t being included in the decision process.

The New Orleans East Matters Coalition has teamed up with clergy in the area to voice concerns about the future of the old Six Flags site.

“To choose a project that represents what the people are asking for,” Rev. Dr. Joe Connelly at Bethany United Methodist Church said.

Last month the Mayor and the City narrowed it down to two proposals. An Urban Farming development proposal by Drew Brees and his team—Shield One. The other proposal—Bayou Phoenix includes an amusement park, water park, sports complex, hotel, and travel center.

“We want the sustainable economical development that is Bayou Phoenix. It has job creation potential and it has revenue generating. All the elements that the community has been asking for years now,” Tagee Wall, President of the New Orleans East Matters Coalition said.

These residents say they are not completely opposed to the Urban Farming proposal if they bring on additional development similar to Bayou Phoenix’s plan.

“What we are standing for is not one developer over another. We are standing for what is best for New Orleans East,” Rev. Connelly said.

They are standing for being a part of the final decision process which the Coalition feels they’ve been excluded from because they’re not on the Mayor’s committee.

“We feel our voices are the real stakeholders, and we really should’ve been a part of it,” Wall said.

“We are calling upon the Mayor, upon both teams, both developers to hear the cries of the people who live, work, and pastor in New Orleans East,” Rev. Connelly said.